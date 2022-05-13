Win Stuff
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Thursday afternoon fire

The home sustained moderate damage.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home was moderately damaged during a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 11 Knight Circle at 5 p.m. 

Upon their arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke surrounding one side. 

A quick, offensive fire attack allowed firefighters to contain the blaze and save much of the home.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported at the scene.

The resident was reportedly outside when the fire started. When he opened the door to go inside, he saw heavy smoke.

He immediately when back outside and called 911. 

Hebron, Calhoun, and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with Dixie Electric Power Association. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

