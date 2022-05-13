Jackson man charged in Hub City shooting over dirt bike sale

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has formally charged a man involved in an apparent botched robbery.

According to HPD, 21-year-old Carlos Davis, of Jackson, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident that occurred on Highway 49 on May 3.

On that night around 10, Hattiesburg police reported that two men had allegedly shot one another over the sale of a dirt bike via Facebook Market Place.

The police department said the shooting happened after Davis attempted to rob the other individual.

The victim was reportedly treated and released from a local hospital.

Davis will be booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on the three felony charges.

