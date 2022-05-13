Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Gas prices and rising fertilizer prices are hurting local farmers.
How inflation is harming local farmers
Changes coming to the Music Education program at Southern Miss in the Fall 2022 semester.
USM to update music education curriculum
Law enforcement participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics
Law enforcement torch run benefits Special Olympics
USM to update music education curriculum
USM to rework music education curriculum
12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients
12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients