Hub City releases summer youth activity guide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer break is almost here!

To help parents and guardians make fun plans throughout the summer, the City of Hattiesburg is releasing a digital activity guide.

“For many parents, summer vacation brings a real challenge to keep children engaged and learning,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We hope this summer activity guide helps families find fun activities that can help our youth discover the city and world around them in a positive and productive way.”

“While this document is by no means a complete guide to everything available throughout the summer, it is a snapshot of activities available to our city’s youth from the public agencies with which we work and partner,” Barker added.

In addition to the many camps and classes offered throughout Hattiesburg, the guide includes a directory of parks and green spaces, places to cool off throughout the summer and a variety of programs available at the Hattiesburg Library, Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, the Hattiesburg Zoo, the Hattiesburg Public School District and more.

To download the guide, You can click HERE.

Hattiesburg Releases Summer Activity Guide for Youth (City of Hattiesburg)

