HPD warns public to be wary of scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam that would appear to involve __ the Hattiesburg police.

In the scam, HPD officers attempt to solicit funds from individuals, claiming they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and will be arrested.

Callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, calling from a spoofed HPD number and claiming to be a detective as well as a member of the department.

This is a scam.

Remember, never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. Do not ever purchase money cards, and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

The Hattiesburg Police Department will not solicit funds in any form, especially in the form of money cards, in efforts to clear up unpaid fines or warrants.

Please be aware of this ongoing scam, and if you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.