Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD warns public to be wary of scam

Hattiesburg police are warning the public to be aware of phone scammers posing as Hattiesburg...
Hattiesburg police are warning the public to be aware of phone scammers posing as Hattiesburg police.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam that would appear to involve __ the Hattiesburg police.

In the scam, HPD officers attempt to solicit funds from individuals, claiming they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear warrant, and will be arrested.

Callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department, calling from a spoofed HPD number and claiming to be a detective as well as a member of the department.

This is a scam.

Remember, never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone. Do not ever purchase money cards, and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

The Hattiesburg Police Department will not solicit funds in any form, especially in the form of money cards, in efforts to clear up unpaid fines or warrants.

Please be aware of this ongoing scam, and if you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree
Pearl Police Chief Scott discusses the case involving the attempted murder of a 9-week-old baby.
Pearl Police expect to upgrade charges in case involving attempted murder of 9-week-old
Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till...
Damaged gas line temporarily closed Hub City restaurant

Latest News

Jasper County Sheriff's Department launches new app
Jasper County Sheriff's Department launches new app
Laurel High School seniors walk down memory lane
Seniors walk down memory lane
Laurel seniors walk through hallway
Laurel High School seniors walk down memory lane
memorial held for the firefighter Ryan Jones
Memorial held for late Hattiesburg firefighter Ryan Jones
Pets get hot, too
Pets get hot, too