How inflation is harming local farmers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fuel and fertilizer prices continue to rise, and the agriculture business is feeling the effects.

Local farmers came to sell their produce at the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Hattiesburg, but many had prices that were higher than usual.

“It costs me double for gas now and fertilizer has gone up from $14 to $24 a pound, so that’s nearly doubled,” said Indian Springs Farmer’s Association president Byron Travis. “We are going to have to raise the cost of the produce. I hate to do it.”

“We have to be creative and efficient in the way we deliver the produce from our CSA program now,” said Lee Campbell with Fulmer’s Farmstead. “We can’t afford to be making extra trips and wasting fuel.”

Some farmers said they had yet to raise their prices, but admitted an increase in price is inevitable if rates continue to rise.

