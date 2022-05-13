Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Miss. electric cooperative companies prepare for hurricane season

Electric Cooperative companies discuss hurricane season
Electric Cooperative companies discuss hurricane season(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the start of hurricane season right around the corner, local electric cooperative businesses discussed the preparations they might need during severe weather at the annual media day event.

Drummonds McAlpin, the Southern Pine Electric vice president of administration, says the company does its best to be prepared every day.

According to McAlpin, when a severe weather alert is issued the company takes time to ensure the inventory is available, the workers are well-rested and any additional help will be waiting on the system.

“It’s crazy to think how much the weather impacts us, so the weather is an important topic for us to discuss,” said McAlpin. “Number one is safety. Once the storm hits, the thing we are most focused on is safely restoring electricity to our members, but it’s a long-drawn-out process depending on the severity of the storm.

“The first thing we have to do is get boots on the ground, see what type of damage we have, make sure we can get to it and get to it safely and then we take a strategic approach to restore power to the most members ... down to the end of those county roads our members live on.”

McAlpin says events like the media day show the importance of cooperative companies discussing the pre-cautions and the response time to the weather damages.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Electric cooperative companies prepare for hurricane season
MS electric cooperative companies media day
Media day event electric co-op
Miss. electric cooperative companies hold Media Day
Jones County economy praised
Jones County economy praised
The City of Laurel’s Public Relations Specialist Kat Romero was recently named one of...
Laurel PR specialist honored in MBJ Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022