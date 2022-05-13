Miss. electric cooperative companies prepare for hurricane season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the start of hurricane season right around the corner, local electric cooperative businesses discussed the preparations they might need during severe weather at the annual media day event.

Drummonds McAlpin, the Southern Pine Electric vice president of administration, says the company does its best to be prepared every day.

According to McAlpin, when a severe weather alert is issued the company takes time to ensure the inventory is available, the workers are well-rested and any additional help will be waiting on the system.

“It’s crazy to think how much the weather impacts us, so the weather is an important topic for us to discuss,” said McAlpin. “Number one is safety. Once the storm hits, the thing we are most focused on is safely restoring electricity to our members, but it’s a long-drawn-out process depending on the severity of the storm.

“The first thing we have to do is get boots on the ground, see what type of damage we have, make sure we can get to it and get to it safely and then we take a strategic approach to restore power to the most members ... down to the end of those county roads our members live on.”

McAlpin says events like the media day show the importance of cooperative companies discussing the pre-cautions and the response time to the weather damages.

