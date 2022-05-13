12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Some wounded veterans will be getting some much-deserved financial help next week because of an annual benefit golf tournament.

The 12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tournament will take place Monday, May 16, at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis.

46 teams are slated to take part.

The event provides financial assistance to Mississippi veterans from all branches of the armed forces, who were wounded in combat.

Over the years, more than $400,000 has been raised. It has gone to help around 71 wounded veterans.

“It’s any Purple Heart recipient, whether they’re Army, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard, National Guard or Army Reserve, does not matter,” said Johnny Sellers, co-chair of Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi. “If you’re a Purple Heart recipient since Desert Storm, then you can apply.”

Sellers says all player slots are filled, but veterans needing assistance can still apply for help by going online to www.woundedminutemen.org.

