Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients

Some wounded veterans will be getting some much-deserved financial help next week because of an annual benefit golf tournament.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Some wounded veterans will be getting some much-deserved financial help next week because of an annual benefit golf tournament.

The 12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tournament will take place Monday, May 16, at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis.

46 teams are slated to take part.

The event provides financial assistance to Mississippi veterans from all branches of the armed forces, who were wounded in combat.

Over the years, more than $400,000 has been raised. It has gone to help around 71 wounded veterans.

“It’s any Purple Heart recipient, whether they’re Army, Air Force, Marine, Coast Guard, National Guard or Army Reserve, does not matter,” said Johnny Sellers, co-chair of Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi. “If you’re a Purple Heart recipient since Desert Storm, then you can apply.”

Sellers says all player slots are filled, but veterans needing assistance can still apply for help by going online to www.woundedminutemen.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients
12th Wounded Minutemen Golf Tourney to benefit Purple Heart recipients
A mom donates breatmilk during national baby formula shortage
A mom donates breatmilk during national baby formula shortage
New Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center to get underway
News welcome center in progress
The grounds around the new welcome center will include RV parking, an electrical charging...
New Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center to get underway