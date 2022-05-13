05/13 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I suspected we could see some as early as Wednesday, but a favorable wind shift kept the dense fog away until this morning. Advisories have been issued for most Pine Belt Counties which will expire at 9 am. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time for this morning’s commute, slow down, don’t use those high beams, and overall just be extra cautious. It will linger into the mid-morning, but will dissipate quickly as head towards the late. At that point things will be very similar to how they were yesterday. It will be hot and humid again, though slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to increasing cloud cover. That’ll still put the Pine Belt’s temperature range in the upper 80s and low 90s, so don’t expect any noticeable relief unless you’re lucky enough to get one of those cooling afternoon/evening showers. Yesterday we had a 30% chance for that and saw a few severe warned storms. Today the chances are around 20%, and we again have a level 1 “marginal” risk of severe weather. That’s quite low, but just means it isn’t impossible to see a stronger, gusty storm out there.

Overall the next few days will continue this conditional weather pattern we began yesterday, but next week is looking dry, hot, and exceptionally humid.

