World Series Trophy makes stop at Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While the Commissioner’s Trophy belongs to the Atlanta Braves, it found its way to the Magnolia State.

The Atlanta Braves are on their 151-stop championship tour, showing off their World Series trophy to Braves fans across the southeast.

At Wednesday’s University of Southern Mississippi baseball game against the University of Mississippi, the trophy was viewable by third base, free of charge.

“I was really excited because I didn’t think they were going to win, but it was really awesome to see them win,” said ten-year-old Braves fan, Landon Gulledge.

“To be able to get a picture with that trophy that I saw lifted in Houston a few months ago at my favorite ballpark in America, Pete Taylor Park, is the coolest collision of worlds ever,” said Braves fan Jonathan Brent.

