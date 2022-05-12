USM baseball fever running wild in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a lockout in Major League Baseball and the COVID pandemic, many questions surrounded the future of baseball.

Luckily for the fans, both seasons are now in full effect.

“It’s probably the best time of year around here, especially locally,” said B.A. Vollmuth, a former University of Southern Mississippi baseball player. “The fans really support Southern Miss baseball. I think people are excited to get out, about and support their teams.”

USM’s baseball team has put together a historic season, and fans have supported them along the way.

In the 2022 season, USM has tied the longest winning streak in program history, reached the highest ranking in program history and Head Coach Scott Berry has become the winningest coach in the history of USM baseball.

“The community has been on fire since we were in the regionals last year,” said USM baseball fan Jody Lott. “Everybody couldn’t wait for our season to start.”

“We’ve grown up black and gold,” said Ansley Brent, referencing her and her brother Jonathan. “We’ve watched them through the good and the bad. Just seeing them get as far as they’ve come, it’s been so rewarding. We feel like we’re part of their team. I just couldn’t be happier for the guys. They deserve it.”

Regardless of what team fans cheer for, baseball has seemed to have taken the driver’s seat when it comes to Mississippi sports.

“Coach Berry always talked about putting a good product for the fans who want to come out and support you, so they got and this year,” said Vollmuth. “I think it’s a great thing for the city of Hattiesburg to support this team and these guys.”

Wednesday’s Ole Miss v. USM midweek game set a new attendance record at Pete Taylor Park at 6,346 fans.

