Petal runaway teen located, returned safely

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Petal Police Department, a teenager reported as a runaway has been located and returned safely.

The police department reported 14-year-old Mackenzie Grace Caldwell as a runaway earlier in May. They reported she was last seen on April 24 around 1 p.m. at Petal Friendly Park in Petal.

