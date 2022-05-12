Win Stuff
Organizers prepare for Threefoot Festival

By Tom Williams
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Organizers of the Threefoot Festival are gearing up for a huge weekend. All the action starts Friday night and leads up to the all-day Saturday event.

Thousands of people are expected to file into downtown Meridian for one of the biggest days of the year, the Threefoot Festival.

“We’ve got over 100 vendors. We have three bands on our main stage,” Holley Davis with the Meridian Council for the Arts explained. “We have two bands at Spacey’s Rock and Roll Tattoo on the Rock and Roll Stage. The MSU courtyard will have a youth stage with dancers, singers, bands and guitar player.”

The event should be nothing shy of an economic boom for the city of Meridian. Last year, an estimated 7,000 people attended. This will be the second time the festival takes over almost every downtown street.

“From the Brickhaus and Castle area to Spacey’s, there’s going to be a demonstrator down there at Front St. and 23rd Ave. I think the amount of people doing art demonstrations will be a neat addition this year,” Davis said.

Aside from food and beverages, the entire festival is free to everyone, including the concert Friday night at the MAX.

“Just come. It’s free. It’s free Friday night at the MAX and it’s free all-day Saturday. Bring your family and enjoy,” Davis said.

Here’s a full list of the festivities.

Portions of some downtown streets will be closed for the event:

