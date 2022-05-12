Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Mom accused of killing her children knocked on neighbors’ doors telling them to ‘kill their kids,’ police say