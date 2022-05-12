Mother and daughter graduate from WCU together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a special bond shared between a mother and her daughter. When the daughter gets old enough, they both can share clothes and shoes.

Arniece and Ja’Airra Myers are both set to graduate from William Carey University on May 13th. Ja’Airra followed in her mom’s footsteps and decided to major in elementary education.

“As I saw how she loved it, and I kind of got my foot in, and I started loving it too. So that’s where it came from, watching my mom, as well... I also have a sister that is also an educator going on ten years,” said Ja’Airra.

Her mom, Arniece, was a teacher’s assistant for 15 years. Her co-workers motivated her to go back and get her bachelor’s degree.

“When I got into education, I had a teacher that bothered me every day, ‘You need to be in your own room. You need to be in your own room.’” said Arniece. “So, I started taking classes.”

Arience actually finished her degree in November. Now, she’s coming back to walk with her daughter.

“It really felt great… To be honest, I wasn’t going to do the walk, but she encouraged me, ‘Mom yeah, let’s do this together,’ and now I’m glad that I did,” said Arniece.

Ja’Airra says she is so proud of her mom. She’s watched her overcome so much, even when the odds were set against her.

“She’s the best, she means the world to me,” said Ja’Airra. ‘She started young… Her being a teen mom, she watched all five of her kids. All of us… When I graduate Friday all of us will have a degree from college.”

Arniece says she was nervous and afraid, but she made it through.

“If you can do it, go out there and do it, especially if you’re in education,” said Arniece. “Think about it... The children need us. So go for it, it can be done. I did it, you can do it.”

