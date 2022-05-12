Win Stuff
More scattered t-storms are possible tomorrow afternoon

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/12
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy as showers end. Temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm once again tomorrow as highs top out into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered T-Storms will fire-up late in the afternoon during peak daytime heating.

Expect more of the same for your Saturday. Highs top out into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Scattered T-Storms will be possible the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up shower or two. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Another heat bubble will build up over the southeast by the middle of next week, causing our highs to soar into the mid 90s by Next Wednesday.

