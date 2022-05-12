MDOT: Crash blocks NB lanes on I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports that a truck hauling wood chips was in a wreck on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes are blocked on that area of the roadway.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative round during this time.

MDOT expects the traffic alert to expire around 2:30 this afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.