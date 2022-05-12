Win Stuff
MDOT: Crash blocks NB lanes on I-59

All lanes of northbound traffic are blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue, according to MDOT.(MDOT traffic camera)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports that a truck hauling wood chips was in a wreck on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes are blocked on that area of the roadway.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative round during this time.

MDOT expects the traffic alert to expire around 2:30 this afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
