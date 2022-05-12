Win Stuff
Man dies in fatal crash in Greene Co.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Alabama man died in a fatal crash in Greene County Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J responded to the crash on Mississippi Highway 57 at approximately 9 a.m.

According to MHP, a 2004 Chevrolet EXS, driven by 31-year-old Westley Smith of Chunchula, Ala., was traveling south on Highway 57 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

MHP said Smith received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

