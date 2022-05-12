Win Stuff
Law enforcement participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

Opening ceremonies for the event were held on LPD’s front steps.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The State Special Olympics Summer Games are scheduled for May 13-18 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

The Special Olympics USA Games are then planned for June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla., which will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from 50 states and the Caribbean, 20,000 volunteers and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s cherished sporting events.

In Laurel, on Thursday, officers from the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department along with members from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and other first responders participated in the Mississippi Law Enforcement Torch Run to help raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Opening ceremonies for the event were held on LPD’s front steps.

Afterward, the runners ran a course through the downtown area of the city.

Capt. Randy Muffley is with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and took part in the run. He said it’s something those in law enforcement look forward to each year.

“It’s a need and as law enforcement, when we see a need, we try to fill it,” Muffley said, “When you see these athletes compete, it just brings joy to your heart. They’re not just doing it for fun, they want to win. They’re very competitive.”

For children and adults with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in a range of Olympic-style activities. They provide children with ongoing opportunities to improve their physical fitness, show courage, feel joy, and share gifts, skills, and companionship.

Founded in 1968 Special Olympics Mississippi provides services and opportunities to 14,723 athletes, supported by 2,943 volunteer coaches, and we host 76 competitions annually.

