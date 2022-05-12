Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hot again tomorrow but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm once again tomorrow as highs top out into the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances will only be at 20-30%.

Friday and Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up shower or two. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Another heat bubble will build up over the southeast by the middle of next week, causing our highs to soar into the mid 90s by Next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/11
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/11
05/11 Ryan’s “Quite Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
05/11 Ryan’s “quite sunny” Wednesday morning forecast
05/11 Ryan’s “Quite Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
05/11 Ryan’s “Quite Sunny” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday Wx 5/10
Near Record Breaking Heat Tomorrow