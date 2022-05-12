Hot again tomorrow but a few pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be warm once again tomorrow as highs top out into the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances will only be at 20-30%.

Friday and Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up shower or two. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Another heat bubble will build up over the southeast by the middle of next week, causing our highs to soar into the mid 90s by Next Wednesday.

