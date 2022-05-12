Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was Day 8 in the capital murder trial for T’Kia Bevily. The last seven days we saw prosecutors bringing their witnesses to the stand and presenting their case.

On Wednesday, the defense got to put on its case. Defense attorneys called two witnesses to the stand to testify.

Both medical experts, both doctors, both saying they don’t believe Jurayah Smith’s cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma to the head, and they don’t believe the manner of death is a homicide.

Dr. Peter Denhel, who’s a pediatrician, and Dr. William Truly, who’s also the Mayor of Canton, both gave similar opinions.

Dr. Denhel stated that through photos and evidence he’s looked at, he believes, based on Jurayah’s external appearance when she died, he does not believe there were any significant internal head injuries that led to her death.

Medical experts point out that Jurayah did have a linear skull fracture and they believe she got it at least 14 days before the day she died.

However, witnesses and medical experts expressed they don’t think that played a part in her death.

While on stand, Dr. Truly testified that medical records and photos he’s obtained do not indicate Jurayah was abused or neglected, and believes her death is undetermined.

Prosecutors disagree. They point out that Truly and Dehenel are the only ones with that opinion and that four other medical experts stated that multiple blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death and homicide is the manner.

District Attorney Daniella Shorter says a video on October 21st shows that Jurayah could be seen walking and appearing to be fine, according to those who were with her.

The DA argued the video is evidence the head injuries came afterwards when Jurayah made it home in the care of the defendant and Morris Bevily, the child’s father, because she wouldn’t have been able to walk and be herself, as shown in the video with those injuries.

But, Dr. Truly testified that there is no way he could tell with confidence whether she had received a head injury at that time by just looking at the video.

Defense attorneys are expected to call an anatomical pathologist to the stand as their next witness. Court is in recess until 9 o’clock Thursday morning.

