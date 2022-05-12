Damaged gas line temporarily closes Hub City restaurant

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg restaurant was temporarily closed due to a damaged gas line on Thursday.

According to the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Hattiesburg, Samantha McCain, the gas line was damaged while crews were working on a utility repair in an alleyway off Batson Street.

Safety protocols were followed, and local businesses on that block closed until the issue was fixed.

Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted on his Facebook page that the restaurant was closed till further notice.

Sorry for the inconvenience, WE ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED. Till further notice. Fairley's Wings & More Posted by Nicholas Fairley on Thursday, May 12, 2022

McCain said Spire Energy was quickly on the scene to make repairs.

She said the line has since been repaired.

According to Fairley, the restaurant will be reopened at 5 tonight.

Update, we will Reopen @5pm. Thanks for your support and concerns. #God1st #IAMFAIRLEYSWINGS Posted by Fairley's Wings & More on Thursday, May 12, 2022

