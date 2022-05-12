Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Damaged gas line temporarily closes Hub City restaurant

Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till...
Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted that his restaurant was closed till further notice due to the gas line. It has since been reopened.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg restaurant was temporarily closed due to a damaged gas line on Thursday.

According to the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Hattiesburg, Samantha McCain, the gas line was damaged while crews were working on a utility repair in an alleyway off Batson Street.

Safety protocols were followed, and local businesses on that block closed until the issue was fixed.

Fairley’s Wings & More owner Nicholas Fairley posted on his Facebook page that the restaurant was closed till further notice.

Sorry for the inconvenience, WE ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED. Till further notice. Fairley's Wings & More

Posted by Nicholas Fairley on Thursday, May 12, 2022

McCain said Spire Energy was quickly on the scene to make repairs.

She said the line has since been repaired.

According to Fairley, the restaurant will be reopened at 5 tonight.

Update, we will Reopen @5pm. Thanks for your support and concerns. #God1st #IAMFAIRLEYSWINGS

Posted by Fairley's Wings & More on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Opening ceremonies for the event were held on LPD’s front steps.
Law enforcement participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics
Fire facility finished in Lamar County
Fire facility finished in Lamar County
Now McDonald has a deep freezer full of stored breastmilk that dates to December when her son...
Lucedale mom donates breastmilk to moms facing formula crisis
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/12
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/12
Ja'Airra and Arniece Myers, daughter and mom duo both graduating from WCU
Mother and daughter graduate from WCU together