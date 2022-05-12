Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Board upholds firing of principal who read ‘I Need a New Butt!’

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a NEW BUTT!" to 2nd grade students.(Holly Emery)
By Jacob Gallant and Holly Emery
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County School Board upheld the termination of Toby Price, the Assistant Vice Principal of Gary Road Elementary School.

Price was fired in March for reading a children’s book to second graders that some feel is inappropriate.

I Need a New Butt! is filled with humor, farts, and fun,” Price said. “You would need a truck to hold the awards it has won.”

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

Price challenged the ruling and argued he read similar books in the past without repercussions.

The board voted to uphold the firing on a 2-1 vote, with two board members abstaining.

Price says he and his attorney will be filing it at Chancery Court next.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Man killed in fatal crash in Greene Co.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
2 injured in separate crashes on MS 15
Local pastor in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
Local pastor in custody for the alleged sexual battery of a minor
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide
Day 8: Doctors say Jurayah Smith’s manner of death was not homicide; prosecutors disagree

Latest News

Mackenzie Grace Caldwell
Petal runaway teen located, returned safely
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
National Police Week is observed from May 11-17.
Mississippi deputy who died in the line of duty among names added to National Police Memorial
All lanes of northbound traffic were blocked due to a crash on Interstate 59 at 16th Avenue,...
Crash blocked NB lanes on I-59
The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will receive more than $900,000 to improve the Aircraft...
3 Pine Belt airports to share more than $1.1 million