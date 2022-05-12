3 Pine Belt airports to share more than $1.1 million
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt airports were awarded more than $1.1 million in combined Federal Aviation Administration funds for “enhancement” projects.
29 Mississippi airfields were awarded more than $15 million from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, including entitlement and appropriated funding.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Sen. Cyndi Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Congressman Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., all welcomed Thursday’s announcement.
“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” Palazzo said. “Investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state and the nation.”
Local projects include:
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport: $914,274 to improve the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building
- Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport: $150,000 to reconfigure airport taxiway
- Columbia/Marion County Airport: $80,000 to construct an apron.
Other nearby projects include:
- Magee Municipal Airport: $486,190 to rehabilitate the perimeterairport’s apron, taxi lane, taxiway
- Tylertown’s Paul Pittman Memorial Airport: $600,000 to buy land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system
- Wiggins’ Dean Griffin Memorial Airport: $69,480 to install perimeter fencing.
“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”
The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include:
|City
|Airport
|Project
|Allocation
|Aberdeen
|Monroe County
|Reconstruct runway/taxiway lighting
|$405,000
|Bay St. Louis
|Stennis International
|Acquire miscellaneous pieces of land
|$300,000
|Belmont
|Tishomingo County
|Seal runway/apron pavement
|$290,925
|Carthage
|Carthage-Leake County
|Install navigational aid; rehabilitate airport beacon
|$94,000
|Cleveland
|Cleveland Municipal
|Reconstruct railway lighting
|$225,000
|Columbia
|Columbia/Marion County
|Construct apron
|$80,000
|Columbus
|Columbus/Lowndes County
|Rehabilitate taxiway
|$399,348
|Columbus
|Golden Triangle Regional
|Improve contract tower/terminal building; install lighting/fencing
|$1,000,000
|Corinth
|Roscoe Turner
|Improve drainage/erosion control
|$67,500
|Drew
|Ruleville/Drew
|Install navigation; seal runway/taxiway pavement
|$150,000
|Greenville
|Greenville Mid-Delta
|Seal runway pavement
|$1,150,000
|Gulfport
|Gulfport/Biloxi International
|Improve drainage; erosion seal taxiway pavement
|$2,598,525
|Hattiesburg
|Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal
|Shift/reconfigure taxiway
|$150,000
|Indianola
|Indianola Municipal
|Rehabilitate taxiway; seal pavement
|$150,000
|Iuka
|Iuka
|Hangar construction/improvements
|$174.375
|Jackson
|Hawkins Field
|Conduct study
|$60,000
|Louisville
|Louisville/Winston County
|Acquire land for approaches
|$150,000
|Magee
|Magee Municipal
|Rehabilitate apron, taxi lane, taxiway
|$486,180
|Meridian
|Key Field
|Install runway guidance system; rehabilitate runway
|$1,922,918
|Moselle
|Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional
|Improve ARFF building
|$914,274
|Natchez
|Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County
|Reconstruct airport beacon/lighting vault
|$1.095,000
|Oxford
|University/Oxford
|Reconstruct runaway lighting
|$975,000
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia Municipal
|Reconstruct lighting
|$832,410
|Pontotoc
|Pontotoc County
|Install navigational aids
|$193,512
|Quitman
|Clarke County
|Construct/improve fuel farm
|$103,500
|Tylertown
|Paul Pittman Memorial
|Acquire land; install perimeter fencing/guidance system
|$600,000
|West Point
|McCharen Field
|Acquire land
|$153,000
|Wiggins
|Dean Griffin Memorial
|Install perimeter fencing
|$69,480
|Winona
|Winona/Montgomery County
|Rehabilitate runway lighting
|$291,893
