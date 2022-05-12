3 Pine Belt airports to share more than $1.1 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt airports were awarded more than $1.1 million in combined Federal Aviation Administration funds for “enhancement” projects.

29 Mississippi airfields were awarded more than $15 million from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, including entitlement and appropriated funding.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Sen. Cyndi Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Congressman Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., all welcomed Thursday’s announcement.

“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” Palazzo said. “Investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state and the nation.”

Local projects include:

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport: $914,274 to improve the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building

Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport: $150,000 to reconfigure airport taxiway

Columbia/Marion County Airport: $80,000 to construct an apron.

Other nearby projects include:

Magee Municipal Airport: $486,190 to rehabilitate the perimeterairport’s apron, taxi lane, taxiway

Tylertown’s Paul Pittman Memorial Airport: $600,000 to buy land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system

Wiggins’ Dean Griffin Memorial Airport: $69,480 to install perimeter fencing.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”

The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include:

City Airport Project Allocation Aberdeen Monroe County Reconstruct runway/taxiway lighting $405,000 Bay St. Louis Stennis International Acquire miscellaneous pieces of land $300,000 Belmont Tishomingo County Seal runway/apron pavement $290,925 Carthage Carthage-Leake County Install navigational aid; rehabilitate airport beacon $94,000 Cleveland Cleveland Municipal Reconstruct railway lighting $225,000 Columbia Columbia/Marion County Construct apron $80,000 Columbus Columbus/Lowndes County Rehabilitate taxiway $399,348 Columbus Golden Triangle Regional Improve contract tower/terminal building; install lighting/fencing $1,000,000 Corinth Roscoe Turner Improve drainage/erosion control $67,500 Drew Ruleville/Drew Install navigation; seal runway/taxiway pavement $150,000 Greenville Greenville Mid-Delta Seal runway pavement $1,150,000 Gulfport Gulfport/Biloxi International Improve drainage; erosion seal taxiway pavement $2,598,525 Hattiesburg Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Shift/reconfigure taxiway $150,000 Indianola Indianola Municipal Rehabilitate taxiway; seal pavement $150,000 Iuka Iuka Hangar construction/improvements $174.375 Jackson Hawkins Field Conduct study $60,000 Louisville Louisville/Winston County Acquire land for approaches $150,000 Magee Magee Municipal Rehabilitate apron, taxi lane, taxiway $486,180 Meridian Key Field Install runway guidance system; rehabilitate runway $1,922,918 Moselle Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Improve ARFF building $914,274 Natchez Hardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams County Reconstruct airport beacon/lighting vault $1.095,000 Oxford University/Oxford Reconstruct runaway lighting $975,000 Philadelphia Philadelphia Municipal Reconstruct lighting $832,410 Pontotoc Pontotoc County Install navigational aids $193,512 Quitman Clarke County Construct/improve fuel farm $103,500 Tylertown Paul Pittman Memorial Acquire land; install perimeter fencing/guidance system $600,000 West Point McCharen Field Acquire land $153,000 Wiggins Dean Griffin Memorial Install perimeter fencing $69,480 Winona Winona/Montgomery County Rehabilitate runway lighting $291,893

