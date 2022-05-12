Win Stuff
3 Pine Belt airports to share more than $1.1 million

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will receive more than $900,000 to improve the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt airports were awarded more than $1.1 million in combined Federal Aviation Administration funds for “enhancement” projects.

29 Mississippi airfields were awarded more than $15 million from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, including entitlement and appropriated funding.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Sen. Cyndi Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Congressman Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., and Michael Guest, R-Miss., all welcomed Thursday’s announcement.

“Continually improving the aviation infrastructure of Mississippi will aid in expanding tourism, furthering economic development and ensuring our airports are safe and able to expand with demand,” Palazzo said. “Investments in America’s infrastructure, such as these AIP grants, benefit the local community, the state and the nation.”

Local projects include:

  • Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport: $914,274 to improve the airport’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting building
  • Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport: $150,000 to reconfigure airport taxiway
  • Columbia/Marion County Airport: $80,000 to construct an apron.

Other nearby projects include:

  • Magee Municipal Airport: $486,190 to rehabilitate the perimeterairport’s apron, taxi lane, taxiway
  • Tylertown’s Paul Pittman Memorial Airport: $600,000 to buy land, install perimeter fencing and guidance system
  • Wiggins’ Dean Griffin Memorial Airport: $69,480 to install perimeter fencing.

“Local airports are a critical part of our state’s economy. Their maintenance ensures that Mississippi can continue to grow and remain competitive,” Wicker said. “I appreciate the FAA’s work on these projects and all they do to support aviation in Mississippi.”

The 29 AIP grants for Mississippi airports include:

CityAirportProjectAllocation
AberdeenMonroe CountyReconstruct runway/taxiway lighting$405,000
Bay St. LouisStennis InternationalAcquire miscellaneous pieces of land$300,000
BelmontTishomingo CountySeal runway/apron pavement$290,925
CarthageCarthage-Leake CountyInstall navigational aid; rehabilitate airport beacon$94,000
ClevelandCleveland MunicipalReconstruct railway lighting$225,000
ColumbiaColumbia/Marion CountyConstruct apron$80,000
ColumbusColumbus/Lowndes CountyRehabilitate taxiway$399,348
ColumbusGolden Triangle RegionalImprove contract tower/terminal building; install lighting/fencing$1,000,000
CorinthRoscoe TurnerImprove drainage/erosion control$67,500
DrewRuleville/DrewInstall navigation; seal runway/taxiway pavement$150,000
GreenvilleGreenville Mid-DeltaSeal runway pavement$1,150,000
GulfportGulfport/Biloxi InternationalImprove drainage; erosion seal taxiway pavement$2,598,525
HattiesburgHattiesburg Bobby L. Chain MunicipalShift/reconfigure taxiway$150,000
IndianolaIndianola MunicipalRehabilitate taxiway; seal pavement$150,000
IukaIukaHangar construction/improvements$174.375
JacksonHawkins FieldConduct study$60,000
LouisvilleLouisville/Winston CountyAcquire land for approaches$150,000
MageeMagee MunicipalRehabilitate apron, taxi lane, taxiway$486,180
MeridianKey FieldInstall runway guidance system; rehabilitate runway$1,922,918
MoselleHattiesburg-Laurel RegionalImprove ARFF building$914,274
NatchezHardy-Anders Field/Natchez-Adams CountyReconstruct airport beacon/lighting vault$1.095,000
OxfordUniversity/OxfordReconstruct runaway lighting$975,000
PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia MunicipalReconstruct lighting$832,410
PontotocPontotoc CountyInstall navigational aids$193,512
QuitmanClarke CountyConstruct/improve fuel farm$103,500
TylertownPaul Pittman MemorialAcquire land; install perimeter fencing/guidance system$600,000
West PointMcCharen FieldAcquire land$153,000
WigginsDean Griffin MemorialInstall perimeter fencing$69,480
WinonaWinona/Montgomery CountyRehabilitate runway lighting$291,893

