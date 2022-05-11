Woman battling Lupus to host pop-up shop Saturday to raise money, awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman battling a rare disease is raising money and awareness during an event this weekend in Hattiesburg.

Aquandria Harris suffers from Lupus, a disease that happens when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs. She’s been battling the disease for the last 9 years.

Harris will host a “Pop Up for Lupus” event Saturday at Town Square Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. She says there will be several small business owners setting up shop, with some of the proceeds going towards the Lupus Foundation for America.

“We will have Coke that will be setting up here. We will have a space jump here. We will have snow cones here. We’ll be selling t-shirts, I’ll have a raffle for some of the local business that has donated items that we’ll be raffling off. So all of those benefits for that will go towards the Lupus Foundation,” says Harris.

The event is free for adults and kids. Harris encourages the community to come shop and support the cause.

