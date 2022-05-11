West Jasper School District unveils new board room

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday night, the West Jasper School Board went into an executive session.

Members of the board said it was to discuss several matters, but they did not say if they talked about the superintendent who is still on paid administrative leave.

The hot topic at tonight’s board meeting, however, was the newly renovated board room, which drew some mixed feelings from the community about how it came to be.

Some community members like Joyce Parker were not happy with the renovations.

They believe the money should’ve been used for school building renovations.

“To use the funds for a board room… use the funds for a board room, that is not right,” said Parker. “You should’ve used the money for a better education for the kids.”

Marc Avary, the district’s head of maintenance, says the project only cost the district around $5,000 from their sixteenth section funds.

“We have completed the project, as you see the total cost was five thousand, two hundred and seventy-one dollars,” said Avery. “We did it in-house, our people did it.”

He says they saved a lot of money by completing the project this way instead of going with another plan that was drawn up months ago.

Jean Wheaton, the board president, says they are happy with the changes made by the maintenance department.

She says they were needed to make room for all the people that come to the board meetings.

“It’s for the public,” said Wheaton. “It’s for the school to use at their discrepancy. You know, they can use it for whatever they feel like they need.

“It’s not just for the board. It’s for the school district, period.”

The newly renovated room can reportedly seat up to 32 people compared to the last room, which only seated about 10.

Avary also talked about some of the other projects his department will be working on in the coming months.

“Bay Springs Elementary School, you see we’ve got the AC units, teachers’ lounge, we’re going to finish that this year,” said Avary. “AC units in the library at Bay Springs Elementary will be done this summer. The Bay Springs auditorium, once June comes around, I’ll be able to start working on it.”

