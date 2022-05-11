Win Stuff
USM student holds lantern decorating fundraiser for school research

By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Students at the University of Southern Mississippi were able to take a break from finals Wednesday morning, by decorating Japanese-inspired lanterns to raise money in support of research this summer.

USM graduate student Miranda Noland will be making her way to Hiroshima in August for her thesis research. She said this opportunity to go overseas is something she holds close to her heart.

“This is also a very personal issue to me because I’m a third-generation Japanese American. So, for me to be able to go to Japan and to do this research, is a dream. This is a lifelong dream and I couldn’t be more thrilled about it,” said Noland.

Each lantern created will be taken to Japan to be released during the 2022 Hiroshima Lantern Floating Ceremony.

“I want to explore the ways memories, heritage and identity and history are viewed through the visitation of museums and prominent memorials, particularly those that are associated with the second Word War,” said Noland.

According to an event flyer, each lantern cost $5, and materials were provided.

