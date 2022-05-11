Stringer back at South State for 4th straight year

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Stringer’s move from Class 1A to Class 2A this year didn’t change much about its postseason status.

The Red Devils return to South State for the fourth consecutive season.

It’s where they expect to be, hoping to return to the state championship for the first time since 2019.

“There’s a lot of guys that are seniors that were freshmen that year we made it to state,” said Stringer senior third baseman Reece King. “The stage really isn’t too big for us and we’re hoping to get back there.”

“The community’s so awesome, the players,” said Stringer senior first baseman Jackson Parker, a Mississippi State signee. “We’ve created such a huge bond, I think that’s why we’re so good today.”

“It’s an expectation that we’re going to be here at the end for these guys,” said Stringer head coach Wade Weathers. “That’s something that took a couple years for them to believe in themselves early on. But now it’s a program that’s in a spot where we expect to be here. That could be some added pressure but these guys have no pressure on ‘em. They play free, they love each other, they have fun. We’re going to get popsicles right now, we keep it light around here.”

Stringer meets Pisgah in a best-of-three Class 2A South State series. Game 1 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Brandon.

