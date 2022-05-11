Speech and debate legacy continues to grow at Hattiesburg High

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A legacy continues at Hattiesburg High School. The speech and debate program has qualified to compete at the national level once again as reigning champion, junior Logan Green, is on her way back to defend her title.

“The name of my piece this year is ‘Warriors Don’t Cry.’ It’s an autobiography by Melba Pattillo Beals, one of the members of Little Rock Nine. In her perspective of what happened the day that she integrated schools,” says Green.

HHS is well-known for its speech and debate program. Speech coach Scott Waldrop says he has seen a lot of success during his 21 years in the position.

“In my tenure, we’ve won six national championships among the national championship tournaments that are offered and over 20 state championships,” says Waldrop

Waldrop says Green is an example of the department’s success. This will be her third year going to the national competition. He says the experience has opened a lot of doors for her.

“She’ll travel to New York in the weeks to come to be an entertainer at the Women’s Visions Conference there with Maxine Waters. So she’s doing some amazing things,” says Waldrop

The love for the speech and debate program is so strong that Green says alumni have come back to help the department continue its greatness.

“KJ Anderson, Corey Williams, Derek Hollands, people like that, who came back to help coach us and get ready for national competitions,” says Green.

Green is not the only student going to nationals. Sophomore Gabby Cox will also compete. However, she is taking state tests this week, so she was not able to speak with us.

