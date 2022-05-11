Win Stuff
Southern States Soccer set for first home game of its 2nd season

The Southern States Soccer Club will play its first home game of the season this Saturday at...
The Southern States Soccer Club will play its first home game of the season this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The stage is set for the Southern States Soccer Club’s first home game of the season.

The Stars will take on New Orleans this Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at The Oakes Training Center in Oak Grove.

This marks the Hattiesburg club’s second season playing in the National Premier Soccer League.

After a tough road loss against Jacksonville last weekend, the Stars are fired up to take on New Orleans and hope the Hattiesburg community will come out to support its semi-professional team.

“It’s going to be a tough game against New Orleans here this weekend,” said Southern States’ head coach Carl Reynolds. “They won their opening game against Mobile so we know it’s going to be a tough game, and hopefully, we can get a lot of people out and put on a good performance... Anytime we play away, everybody gets a lot of people out to watch them. What we do want is when those teams come here, we want them to understand that this is a sports culture and a soccer culture here as well...”

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time at 3ssoccer.com. Pre-k through 12th-grade students can get into this game free. Tickets are $5 for college students.

