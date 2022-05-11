Southern States Soccer set for first home game of its 2nd season

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The stage is set for the Southern States Soccer Club’s first home game of the season.

The Stars will take on New Orleans this Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at The Oakes Training Center in Oak Grove.

This marks the Hattiesburg club’s second season playing in the National Premier Soccer League.

After a tough road loss against Jacksonville last weekend, the Stars are fired up to take on New Orleans and hope the Hattiesburg community will come out to support its semi-professional team.

“It’s going to be a tough game against New Orleans here this weekend,” said Southern States’ head coach Carl Reynolds. “They won their opening game against Mobile so we know it’s going to be a tough game, and hopefully, we can get a lot of people out and put on a good performance... Anytime we play away, everybody gets a lot of people out to watch them. What we do want is when those teams come here, we want them to understand that this is a sports culture and a soccer culture here as well...”

General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time at 3ssoccer.com. Pre-k through 12th-grade students can get into this game free. Tickets are $5 for college students.

