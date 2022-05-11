SeMRHI holds free health screenings in light of National Women’s Health Week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative held its annual free check-up day at the Women’s Health Center, in honor of National Women’s Health Week.

Alongside the center’s health professionals, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation highlighting the importance of this week.

Barker says this event is a good representation of the need to visit your doctor on a regular basis.

“One of the downsides and consequences from COVID, besides the illness and the loss of life, is that a lot of people took their own health for granted because they were afraid to get back out and do the prevented things they need to do,” said Barker. “Part of women’s health week is putting that mindset back in folks that you have to take your health seriously, you have to be proactive, you have to keep up with it.”

Dr. Rebecca Roberts, who is an OBGYN at the center, says the screenings are in areas such as blood pressure, dental and HIV testing.

“It means a lot to the women of Hattiesburg, the women of the Pine Belt,” said Roberts. “You know, it’s been a rough two years, and it is really nice to be able to encourage and empower women to come out and start taking care of themselves.

“All of us know women who don’t take time for themselves, who don’t take care of themselves,s and it really is important to the role that women play in society for us to take care of ourselves and that we help others take care of themselves.”

The health screenings will take place at all of the center’s locations.

“It’s a time for women to focus on their health,” said Laura Singley, Women’s Health NP. “When we give them results of their health screenings today, we are trying to emphasize the importance of the abnormal readings so they can follow up appropriately afterward and push them in the right directions.”

The screenings will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, May 13.

