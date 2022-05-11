Camp Shelby archaeologists connect WWII reception center to ‘Rails-to-Trails’ site

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Archaeologists at Camp Shelby are excavating a historic site used by thousands of soldiers just arriving for training in World War II.

It’s a reception center, with building foundations that are around 80 years old.

It’s being integrated into a Rails-to-Trails site.

The goal is to establish a wider nature trail that will wind around the historic structures while preserving the concrete foundations.

“People can explore these woods and we’ll have trails through here and each of the foundations will have signage that will tell you what it was back in World War II, when it was the reception center, what building it was and what year it was constructed,” said Brian Flynt, an archaeologist with the Mississippi National Guard.

More than one place on the post will be included in that trail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.