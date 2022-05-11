Win Stuff
Camp Shelby archaeologists connect WWII reception center to ‘Rails-to-Trails’ site

Archaeologists at Camp Shelby are excavating a historic site used by thousands of soldiers just arriving for training in World War II.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It’s a reception center, with building foundations that are around 80 years old.

It’s being integrated into a Rails-to-Trails site.

The goal is to establish a wider nature trail that will wind around the historic structures while preserving the concrete foundations.

“People can explore these woods and we’ll have trails through here and each of the foundations will have signage that will tell you what it was back in World War II, when it was the reception center, what building it was and what year it was constructed,” said Brian Flynt, an archaeologist with the Mississippi National Guard.

More than one place on the post will be included in that trail.

