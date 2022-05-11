Win Stuff
Second line parades through downtown Ocean Springs in memory of Carl the Rooster

Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would spend most of his time.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs community celebrating the life of Carl the Rooster with a party Tuesday evening.

The beloved bird was abducted and killed earlier this month.

A second line parade was held downtown in his honor.

Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted Anchor tattoo shop where Carl would spend most of his time.

The celebration was organized by several business owners

Judy Dalgo said Carl was more than just a rooster; he was a community pet.

“Carl was just another downtown rooster that we all loved and fed and watched. He made everybody happy, so I just think it is really sad that someone ended his life intentionally,” she said.

Multiple people were seen wearing T-shirts with Carl the rooster’s portrait.

Blackwater Brass and the Saint John Pipers were also there to play music during the procession.

