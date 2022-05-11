Pine Belt residents react to rising gas prices

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures aren’t the only thing on the rise in Mississippi as the American Automobile Association reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.97, which is up from this time last year at $2.61 a gallon.

The high prices are due in part to markets weighing in on the global economic situation due to inflation and crude oil inventories being below average.

After nearly two months of leveling off, prices reached a new record high on Tuesday and experts believe that they could go up even further, perhaps another 18 to 20 cents a gallon in the next two weeks.

The US Energy Information Administration says crude oil, the international benchmark, will stay above $100 per gallon for the rest of 2022.

Republicans are blaming rising fuel prices in part on President Biden’s decision to veto the Keystone XL Pipeline early in his presidency.

Biden also declared in late March that over the next six months, he would release a million barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which according to the White House, cut gasoline costs by 10 to 35 cents per gallon.

A few drivers in the Pine Belt voiced similar opinions to those across the nation, each expressing their frustration with the prices.

We can’t do much about the price of petrol, but drivers can cut back on unnecessary journeys and search around for the best deal, even crossing state lines if necessary.

