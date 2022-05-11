Win Stuff
Laurel PR specialist honored in MBJ Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022

The City of Laurel's Public Relations Specialist Kat Romero was recently named one of...
The City of Laurel’s Public Relations Specialist Kat Romero was recently named one of Mississippi’s Top 40 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal.(City of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A City of Laurel public relations specialist, Kat Romero, was recently honored by the Mississippi Business Journal in their Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022.

The MBJ, a publication in Jackson, hosts a variety of awards programs honoring leaders in business, finance and technology. The Top 40 under 40 program recognizes professionals under 40 who are working to improve the business and economic environment in the state.

Honorees were recognized during the MBJ’s Top 40 under 40 annual awards luncheon at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson on Thursday, April 28th.

According to the city officials, Romero has been working for the city since last September.

In December, she attained accreditation in public relations from the Public Relations Society of America.

In January, she joined the board of directors of the Pine Belt Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi. She has been a member since 2019 and currently serves as their director of communications.

Additionally, the employee relations campaign that she developed and implemented last year while serving as the public relations director at South Mississippi State Hospital, “Fill the Cup: Combatting Compassion Fatigue at SMSH”, received awards at both the chapter and state level. It was aimed at raising awareness among hospital staff about compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress.

The campaign won a SPARK award from the Pine Belt Chapter of PRAM in February and was recognized again with an award of excellence during the association’s statewide conference in April.

In March, Romero and her husband, Jason, celebrated the birth of their second child.

Romero returned to work in April where she continues to develop and manage the city’s website and social media accounts and works with the Jones County Chamber of Commerce, the Jones County Economic Development Authority, and the Laurel Mainstreet Association to promote the city and improve communication between the city, these agencies, and local residents.

The Romeros live in Calhoun with their daughters, Miranda (3) and Roseanna (2 months), and a multitude of cats, chickens, and assorted critters. They are also members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.

According to the MBJ, the Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022 list is expected to be published in their upcoming magazine later this month.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

