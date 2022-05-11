Laurel Main Street to host ‘Wine Down Downtown’ on Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street will be hosting its “Wine Down Downtown” Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dozens of downtown businesses will be staying open late to take part in the wine tasting event.

Tickets are $15 each, and you must be 21 to purchase a wine tumbler,

With the tumbler in hand, you can sip and stroll while enjoying unlimited wine tasting at all participating stores.

Most merchants will also be offering special sales during the event.

“Wine Down began in late 2020, so it’s probably our newest event but one of our crowd favorites,” said Caroline Burks, executive director of Laurel Main Street. “We’ll have one entrance tent right at the corner of Central and North Magnolia. It’s just a great downtown event.

“... it’s a great way to get out in the community and see what downtown Laurel has to offer and sample some great wine on top of that.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or before the event by going to Laurel Main Street’s website.

