Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Laurel Main Street to host ‘Wine Down Downtown’ on Friday

Wine Down Downtown is happening Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Wine Down Downtown is happening Friday from 5-8 p.m.(Source: WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street will be hosting its “Wine Down Downtown” Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

Dozens of downtown businesses will be staying open late to take part in the wine tasting event.

Tickets are $15 each, and you must be 21 to purchase a wine tumbler,

With the tumbler in hand, you can sip and stroll while enjoying unlimited wine tasting at all participating stores.

Most merchants will also be offering special sales during the event.

“Wine Down began in late 2020, so it’s probably our newest event but one of our crowd favorites,” said Caroline Burks, executive director of Laurel Main Street. “We’ll have one entrance tent right at the corner of Central and North Magnolia. It’s just a great downtown event.

“... it’s a great way to get out in the community and see what downtown Laurel has to offer and sample some great wine on top of that.”

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or before the event by going to Laurel Main Street’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Hattiesburg High School speech coach Scott Waldrop (left) and reigning national champion,...
Speech and debate legacy continues to grow at Hattiesburg High
Photo, L to R: Randy Smith, president of the Kiwanis Club, Ross Tucker, president and CEO of...
Jones Co. EDA president, CEO speaks at Kiwanis Club of Laurel meeting
Aquandria Harris encourages the community to come shop and support the cause.
Woman battling Lupus to host pop-up shop Saturday to raise money, awareness
The City of Laurel’s Public Relations Specialist Kat Romero was recently named one of...
Laurel PR specialist honored in MBJ Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022