Jones Co. EDA president, CEO speaks at Kiwanis Club of Laurel meeting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kiwanis Club of Laurel held a meeting on Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club.

The guest speaker at the event was Ross Tucker, the president and CEO of the Jones County Economic Development Authority.

He spoke on several topics including how inflation is affecting the local economy.

Laurel and Jones County have seen a great deal of success in attracting new businesses and jobs to the area as well as a booming tourism industry.

“They might take a day trip and spend two or three days in and around Laurel and visit other areas throughout the county on their way to New Orleans or some of those other spots,” said Tucker. “It could be where it’s a little bit of an alternative as it relates to a bigger market that they were going to visit, and instead scale back and come here.”

He said the steady growth of industry, education and culture has given rise to a diverse population of over 65,000 people living in the county.

