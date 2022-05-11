Win Stuff
Hattiesburg DAV chapter to host first ‘VetFest’

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is preparing to host its first-ever event to showcase veteran-owned businesses.

“VetFest” will take place at Town Square Park on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than two dozen businesses, vendors and representatives of agencies that provide various services to veterans will be there.

Two military bands will also provide entertainment.

Chapter No. 62 of the DAV is sponsoring the event.

It was chartered two years ago.

“Our veteran-owned businesses need to be recognized and give them an opportunity to showcase their businesses and if there are veteran providers that provide services to veterans, we want folks to know that these agencies or entities provide support to veterans,” said Fred Varnado, commander Chapter No. 62 of the Disabled American Veterans.

”What we’re looking to do is promote veterans services, service providers and veteran businesses for the whole community,” said Mark Jordan, veteran assistance and employment coordinator for Chapter No. 62 of the DAV. “So, if a person is a veteran or a non-veteran, please come out and show your support.”

Jordan says the event could use more food vendors. If you are interested, you can call the chapter at 601-596-5620, or email davhattiesburg62@gmail.com.

