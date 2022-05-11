Win Stuff
Gulfport city leaders exploring ward redistricting

40% of Gulfport residents now live north of I-10.
40% of Gulfport residents now live north of I-10.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast’s largest city is getting bigger, and with the growth comes a need to adjust the boundaries of Gulfport’s seven wards.

Councilman R. Lee Flowers created his own redistricting proposal. According to Flowers much of the city’s growth has happened north of the interstate and in the Orange Grove community.

“We grew, we actually had not just moving about in the city, but we grew, so we have an opportunity to redraw lines because we’re on a positive growth pattern,” Flowers said.

With about 40% of Gulfport’s 72,000 residents now living north of I-10, Flowers wants to see representation evenly distributed to reflect the growing patterns.

“It took a while to break everything down to show where people moved, where they live now, and it showed there’s been some changes in concentration of where people live,” HE SAID.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday night for residents to learn more about the redistricting proposals.

The meeting will take place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Orange Grove Community Center.

