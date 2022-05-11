Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County man was found guilty and sentenced to prison Wednesday for a 2018 Hattiesburg murder.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, Justin Lee Anderson, 34, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Lamar County jury and sentenced to life in prison.

On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took place in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Hardy Street just after 1 p.m.

(HPD)

The victim, Michael Paul McLendon, was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Anderson was taken into custody at the Forrest County Jail.

“This crime occurred Sept. 7, 2018, in the middle of the day near popular restaurants in the West Hattiesburg area.,” said Kittrell. “We greatly appreciate the work of the Hattiesburg Police Department on this case. We hope that this verdict sends a message that there are people in the criminal justice system working hard every day to keep Hattiesburg a safe place to live and shop.”

The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Lauren Harless and Kim Harlin.

