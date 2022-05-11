Dixie Electric gives tips for ‘National Electrical Safety Month’

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - May is National Electrical Safety Month, and a local power company is helping its customers remember key safety initiatives.

Dixie Electric Power Association is providing tips on how to practice electrical safety this month.

For those with older homes, Dixie Electric says it’s important to have a certified electrician check out the home to ensure it can handle the number of appliances and technology in the home.

Other tips include:

cleaning out dryer ducts,

changing air filters and

having the wiring around the home checked if it has a pool.

One tip Dixie Electric really wants parents to remember is to teach kids to stay off of underground transformers.

“A big thing that we like to make sure kids are aware of is to stay away from what we call the big green box,” said Amanda Mills, a communications specialist with Dixie Electric. “It’s underground transformers that you see at ballfields, you see them in underground subdivisions. They’re not a toy, they’re not the be played on, played around, sat on...”

“We do want our children to have a healthy fear of electricity and to know how to respect it. So, if you ever see children playing on or around those, we do encourage you to ask them to step away.”

As storm season approaches, Dixie Electric also says it’s also important to remember generator safety.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.