COVID-19 activity is increasing in the state

Mississippi is seeing an increase in cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. with the state averaging about 200 cases a day these days.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health says the state is seeing increasing cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

MSDH said omicron cases were approaching 200 per day, with a continuing upward trend.

While the majority of cases occur in those 50 years old and older, infection still can cause serious illness and hospitalization for those who are younger, especially if they have not been fully vaccinated.

If it has been more than four months since your last vaccination dose, you may need a booster.

Boosters are an essential defense for those 65 and older, or with a chronic illness or underlying medical condition, including those who may be immunocompromised.

Having up-to-date boosters can reduce your risk of infection by half.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are free and available statewide. 

MSDH offers free COVID-19 testing around the state, and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at county health departments.

For more information: COVID-19 Hotline: 1-877-978-6453 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon)

Hearing impaired? Dial 711 first.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

