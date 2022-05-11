Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

City proclaims ‘Ella Mae Colbert Day’ after former teacher on her 106th birthday

The city of Chesnee surprised a former teacher who is celebrating a big milestone birthday!
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A school district in South Carolina celebrated a beloved figure in its community who turned 106 years old Wednesday.

Ella Mae Colbert is a former teacher with the Spartanburg County School District who taught at Chesnee Elementary School, according to WHNS.

The school district planned a party for Colbert’s birthday with students during a special gathering at the school in the Chesnee Elementary School Media Center.

Ella Mae Colbert turns 106.
Ella Mae Colbert turns 106.(WHNS)

The City of Chesnee said Colbert received a police escort to her party and was presented with a proclamation making May 11 “Ella Mae Colbert Day.”

The birthday girl said the celebration was a total surprise.

“It’s filling me up. This is something that I wasn’t expecting,” Colbert said. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to be thinking about me or doing something. But they always slip a surprise on me. You just don’t know how the feeling has been this morning.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

National Women's Health Week
SeMRHI holds free health screenings in light of National Women’s Health Week
Hattiesburg High School speech coach Scott Waldrop (left) and reigning national champion,...
Speech and debate legacy continues to grow at Hattiesburg High
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
Lawyers: Nearly $1B settlement in Florida condo collapse
Wine Down Downtown is happening Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Laurel Main Street to host ‘Wine Down Downtown’ on Friday