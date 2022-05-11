Win Stuff
Bobcats ready for Region 23 Tournament

By Taylor Curet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The baseball Bobcats are gearing up for their trip to Poplarville on Monday where they meet East Mississippi in round one of the Region 23 Tournament.

Six teams battle for an automatic berth in the NJCAA Tournament, including top-ranked Pearl River Community College.

Jones College heads to PRCC on a four-game win streak, sweeping Northeast Mississippi in last weekend’s best-of-three series.

“Have as much fun as possible,” said first-year Jones College head coach Wes Thigpen. “How long can we get the opportunity to play together and just let that motivate you to keep going every day and get another opportunity to be out here and be a team and be a brotherhood each and every day. We say it’s the toughest region tournament in the country. It’s the grind of being in our conference play every single day. But I think there’s a little chip on these guy’s shoulder. East Mississippi came in here and put it to us pretty good for two games. We want to prove that we’re not the team that we showed that day. But it’s a tough regional. It’s awesome, it’s fun to watch. It’s good baseball from start to finish.”

The No. 5 seed Bobcats (31-15) take on No. 2 East Mississippi (27-17) on Monday at 7 p.m.

