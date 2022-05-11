Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

2 wrecks reported in separate crashes on MS 15

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor to moderate injuries from two separate wrecks in Jones County on State Route 15.

Both wrecks involved vehicles crashing into structures such as a storage unity facility on Wednesday and a church on Monday.

On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2006 Honda Accord.

According to MHP, the driver, who was a 65-year-old resident of Beaumont, was traveling south on MS 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a ditch.

The vehicle reportedly continued south and collided with a storage unity facility.

MHP said the driver received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., another single-vehicle crash was reported in Jones County.

MHP says a 2006 GMC Yukon, driven by a 43-year-old Christopher Leggett, of Laurel, was traveling south on MS 15.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and collided with a culvert, then continued and struck the side of the Mt. Vernon Church.

According to officials, The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Glad, M&M and Powers fire and rescue departments and EMServ Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

MHP said the driver received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital.

MHP Public Affairs Officer Robert T. Shows also said Leggett was charged with DUI and driving with no proof of liability insurance.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Aquandria Harris encourages the community to come shop and support the cause.
Woman battling Lupus to host pop-up shop Saturday to raise money, awareness
On Sept. 7, 2018, Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to a shooting that took...
Forrest Co. man found guilty, receives life sentence for 2018 Hattiesburg murder
The City of Laurel’s Public Relations Specialist Kat Romero was recently named one of...
Laurel PR specialist honored in MBJ Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022
State Sen. Kevin Blackwell says his truck was stolen while he ate dinner at a Fondren restaurant.
State Senator’s truck stolen at Fondren restaurant parking lot