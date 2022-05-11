2 wrecks reported in separate crashes on MS 15

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered minor to moderate injuries from two separate wrecks in Jones County on State Route 15.

Both wrecks involved vehicles crashing into structures such as a storage unity facility on Wednesday and a church on Monday.

On Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2006 Honda Accord.

According to MHP, the driver, who was a 65-year-old resident of Beaumont, was traveling south on MS 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a ditch.

The vehicle reportedly continued south and collided with a storage unity facility.

MHP said the driver received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., another single-vehicle crash was reported in Jones County.

MHP says a 2006 GMC Yukon, driven by a 43-year-old Christopher Leggett, of Laurel, was traveling south on MS 15.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and collided with a culvert, then continued and struck the side of the Mt. Vernon Church.

According to officials, The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Glad, M&M and Powers fire and rescue departments and EMServ Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

MHP said the driver received moderate injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital.

MHP Public Affairs Officer Robert T. Shows also said Leggett was charged with DUI and driving with no proof of liability insurance.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.