Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

‘Succession’ star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen...
FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from “Succession’s” Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin’ — pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee, known for “Babe: Pig in the City” and “L.A. Confidential,” channeled his role as the crotchety, anti-capitalist brother of a billionaire media mogul for the protest organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives.

“When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?” he demanded as fellow activists streamed the protest on Facebook.

Cromwell glued his hand to the counter, then later used a knife to scrape it off. Police said there were no arrests.

Starbucks outlets in the United States charge 50 cents to a dollar more for drinks made with plant-based milks.

“Customers can customize any beverage on the menu with a non-dairy milk, including soymilk, coconutmilk, almondmilk, and oatmilk for an additional cost (similar to other beverage customizations such as an additional espresso shot or syrup),” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. “Pricing varies market by market.”

The spokesperson said Starbucks respects customers’ right to voice their opinions “so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.”

Cromwell, nominated for an Academy Award for his role as the farmer in “Babe,” is a veteran protester who was charged with trespassing in 2017 for interrupting an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Shelby Mackenzie injured by vehicle when taking out trash