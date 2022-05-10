‘Stamp Out Hunger’ by leaving food donations at your mailbox Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their 30th anniversary “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

Pine Belt residents were sent postcards to their mailboxes with the message that they can, “Fill a Bag. Help Feed Families.” Food collected in these bags will be distributed among local feeding agencies Christian Services, Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Petal Children’s Task Force and Salvation Army.

Hattiesburg-area residents are encouraged to fill a bag with healthy, nonperishable food items and place the bag by their mailbox on Saturday morning. Their letter carrier will pick up the bag and return it to the post office, and the food will then be distributed to local feeding agencies.

Ann McCullen is the executive director of Edward Street Fellowship Center and said she’s excited about the return of the program.

“We’re super excited to have it back because we all depend on that food,” McCullen said. “The last time that it was held was in 2019 and at that time, in the Hattiesburg area, our very generous community donated over 53 thousand pounds of food. That really makes a difference for hungry families in our area.”

U.S. Postal Service employee Jerry Madden, the local coordinator of this year’s food drive, is excited to see the event return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Madden hopes Pine Belt residents will top the amount of food donated at the 2019 drive.

Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on 40th Avenue, and in Petal for those who receive their mail in a post office box or drawer.

On Wednesday, Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation on the steps of the downtown post office in recognition of Saturday as “Stamp Out Hunger Day” in the Hattiesburg area. The ceremony was attended by letter carriers and representatives from the various feeding agencies.

