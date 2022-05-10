Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ by leaving food donations at your mailbox Saturday

Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on...
Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on 40th Avenue, and in Petal for those who receive their mail in a post office box or drawer.(National Association of Letter Carriers)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their 30th anniversary “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

Pine Belt residents were sent postcards to their mailboxes with the message that they can, “Fill a Bag. Help Feed Families.” Food collected in these bags will be distributed among local feeding agencies Christian Services, Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Petal Children’s Task Force and Salvation Army.

Hattiesburg-area residents are encouraged to fill a bag with healthy, nonperishable food items and place the bag by their mailbox on Saturday morning. Their letter carrier will pick up the bag and return it to the post office, and the food will then be distributed to local feeding agencies.

Ann McCullen is the executive director of Edward Street Fellowship Center and said she’s excited about the return of the program.

“We’re super excited to have it back because we all depend on that food,” McCullen said. “The last time that it was held was in 2019 and at that time, in the Hattiesburg area, our very generous community donated over 53 thousand pounds of food. That really makes a difference for hungry families in our area.”

U.S. Postal Service employee Jerry Madden, the local coordinator of this year’s food drive, is excited to see the event return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Madden hopes Pine Belt residents will top the amount of food donated at the 2019 drive.

Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on 40th Avenue, and in Petal for those who receive their mail in a post office box or drawer.

On Wednesday, Mayor Toby Barker signed a proclamation on the steps of the downtown post office in recognition of Saturday as “Stamp Out Hunger Day” in the Hattiesburg area. The ceremony was attended by letter carriers and representatives from the various feeding agencies.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

According to Brooks, it is state law to have a life jacket for every person on a boat.
Jones Co. official gives water safety tips
.
Jones County bus barn burglary
.
'Stamp Out Hunger' Hattiesburg proclamation
.
2022 VetFest