SeMRHI to celebrate Women’s Health Week with annual Free Check-up Day

As SeMRHI focuses on efforts to reduce health disparities, they have reached out to multiple local and community partners to promote the event in an effort of attracting the medically underserved.(Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of National Women’s Health Week, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., will host its annual Free Check-up Day.

The event will take place Wednesday at the Women’s Health Center in Hattiesburg, and free health screenings will also be given at SeMRHI clinics locations in Beaumont, Brooklyn, Lumberton, New Augusta, Picayune, Seminary and Sumrall all this week.

A press conference will also take place during the event where Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will present a proclamation for NWHW at the Women’s Health Center at 10 a.m.(Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative)

NWHW is led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health to encourage women to be as healthy as possible. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, more than 700,000 adults in the state have high blood pressure (hypertension), and thousands more may be at risk.

Health professionals say high blood pressure increases a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death in the United States, as well as leads to kidney disease, blindness and mental impairment.

As SeMRHI focuses on efforts to reduce health disparities, they have reached out to multiple local and community partners to promote the event in an effort of attracting the medically underserved.

A press conference will also take place during the event where Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will present a proclamation for NWHW at the Women’s Health Center at 10 a.m.

For more information about Free Check-up Day, contact SeMRHI Outreach Marketing Coordinator, Byron Dixon, at bdixon@semrhi.com or call 601-450-4970.

