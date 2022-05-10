Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Police in Petal ask for help identifying theft suspects

Caption
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an ongoing theft investigation.

According to the Petal Police Department, the suspects in question were last seen at Lowe’s in Petal on May 5 around 8 p.m.

If anyone has any information on the two suspects, contact PPD at 601-544-5331.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Calvin Berry's bond was revoked.
At least eight people shot during Mudbug Festival, court testimony reveals
Dendrick T. Hurd
Former MDOC parole officer sentenced to 10 years on embezzlement charges
As SeMRHI focuses on efforts to reduce health disparities, they have reached out to multiple...
SeMRHI to celebrate Women’s Health Week with annual Free Check-up Day
.
Police in Petal ask for help identifying theft suspects