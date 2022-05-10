Police in Petal ask for help identifying theft suspects

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Petal are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an ongoing theft investigation.

According to the Petal Police Department, the suspects in question were last seen at Lowe’s in Petal on May 5 around 8 p.m.

If anyone has any information on the two suspects, contact PPD at 601-544-5331.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

