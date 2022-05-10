New things coming to Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The people in Heidelberg have a lot to look forward to this summer.

The Heidelberg Deputy Clerk Kim Pittman says they are making progress with the new grocery store.

“We are excited, I think everybody in town is excited and can’t wait to see what all he’s going to have and carry in the store,” said Pittman. “It’s going to be a Piggly Wiggly.”

The construction workers have been working on the outside and the inside of the building.

Town leaders say they have a couple of months to go.

“We should be open hopefully in August this year, so they’ve already started some construction out there,” said Pittman. “Just don’t know how far along they are with it.”

Aside from the grocery store, there’s something else brewing at the park across town.

Diamond J Paving is working on the new basketball court.

“The court here was cracked real bad, old pavement and we came in fix all the correct build all in man overlaid with new asphalt to give it a nice surface to play,” said Co-owner Will Palmer.

They started the project on Thursday, May 5.

It’s only been a few days, but they say they are almost done. There are just a few finishing details.

“We need to finish stripping: get the whole court completely stripped and then just fenced, have new gates and new fence all the way around,” said Palmer.

The basketball court is expected to be ready for playtime by the end of this week. The town is asking everyone to be patient while the grocery store is in progress to be finished by August.

